Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Makes New $58.69 Million Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,068,404 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,687,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

