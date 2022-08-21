Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 20,250 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Eastman Chemical worth $64,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after buying an additional 504,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after buying an additional 394,406 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $36,273,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $33,390,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average of $104.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.