Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 852,267 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,582,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 852,267 shares during the period. Celestica comprises 2.2% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 10.11% of Celestica worth $149,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 120.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 54.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 788,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 278,688 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 7.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 247,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Celestica Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CLS stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

