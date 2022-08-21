Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,050 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.30% of Restaurant Brands International worth $53,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after buying an additional 1,326,036 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,706 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $247,878,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,012,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,419,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,089,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,232,000 after purchasing an additional 56,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.