Lightning Price Reaches $0.0220 on Top Exchanges (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning has a market cap of $1.41 million and $3,264.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,429.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003782 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00128124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00095411 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Buying and Selling Lightning

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

