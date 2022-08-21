Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.28 and its 200 day moving average is $201.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

