Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $235.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $211.36 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

