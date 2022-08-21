Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 157.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 1.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $18,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $322.47 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

