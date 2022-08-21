Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Announces $0.26 Semi-Annual Dividend

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.256 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$9.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.98. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUG shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.03.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

