MahaDAO Trading 18% Lower This Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $114,970.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00005140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00765621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao.

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

