Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives $181.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $148.93 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 1.87.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
