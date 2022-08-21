Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.258 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Manulife Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Manulife Financial has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. StockNews.com lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.