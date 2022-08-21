Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.
Markforged Trading Down 9.7 %
NYSE MKFG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,548. Markforged has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $488.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKFG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markforged
Markforged Company Profile
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
