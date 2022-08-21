Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.

Markforged Trading Down 9.7 %

NYSE MKFG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,548. Markforged has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $488.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Markforged alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKFG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markforged

Markforged Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Markforged by 243.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markforged by 2,796.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Markforged by 18.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.