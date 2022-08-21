Marscoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.72 Million (MARS)

Marscoin (MARS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Marscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Marscoin has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Marscoin has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $16,233.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Marscoin

Marscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 37,775,137 coins and its circulating supply is 36,887,328 coins. The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Marscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

