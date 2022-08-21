Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $83.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,310. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,141.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 224,108 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $53.14 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

