Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $83.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.41.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.
Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology
In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,310. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Marvell Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ MRVL opened at $53.14 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
