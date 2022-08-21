MASQ (MASQ) Trading Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

MASQ (MASQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. MASQ has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $109,501.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.0446 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MASQ has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

Buying and Selling MASQ

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

