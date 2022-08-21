Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.06% of Intuit worth $1,446,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after acquiring an additional 962,524 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $13.81 on Friday, reaching $463.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.82. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.28.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

