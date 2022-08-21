Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,399 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.09% of American Electric Power worth $1,073,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $100,500,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,477.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 999,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average of $96.88. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

