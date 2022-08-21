Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 34,261 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 6.24% of Vulcan Materials worth $1,523,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1,583.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 41.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,726,000 after buying an additional 729,932 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 49.7% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 13,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 33.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

NYSE VMC traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.66. 534,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.88. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

