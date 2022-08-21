Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,394,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 75,703 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.58% of ConocoPhillips worth $2,039,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.14. 7,067,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,202,464. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

