Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,211,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 32,902 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.84% of Cigna worth $2,926,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,389,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.98. 1,162,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,438. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $293.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.59.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

