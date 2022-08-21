Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,066,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

UNP traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.52. 2,082,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,734. The company has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

