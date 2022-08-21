Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.13 Billion Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 570,027 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.36% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $1,131,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.7% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,495,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $181,765,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 197.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 86,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,590. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.80.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

