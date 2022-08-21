Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.41 Billion Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,732,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,406,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded down $3.08 on Friday, hitting $354.28. 1,740,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.86. The company has a market cap of $342.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

