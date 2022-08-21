Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.33% of Sherwin-Williams worth $2,159,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $4.39 on Friday, reaching $244.58. 939,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,747. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.57 and its 200-day moving average is $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.