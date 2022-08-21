Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,318,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,089,382 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.4% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.08% of Medtronic worth $4,584,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.00. 4,761,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.