Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 191,892 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,081,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 191,892 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.83% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $6,545,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.08.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,577 shares of company stock worth $49,778,570 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $588.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,049. The company has a market capitalization of $230.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $556.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.