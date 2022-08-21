Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 24,750 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,672,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,349,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.36. 3,347,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,885. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

