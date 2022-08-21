Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 72,859 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,632,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,724,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.01. The company had a trading volume of 875,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.30. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.23.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Read More
