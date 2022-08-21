Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
NYSE MHH opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.
About Mastech Digital
