Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

NYSE MHH opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

