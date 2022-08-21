Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.50–$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$138.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.47 million. Matterport also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

MTTR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,043. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. Matterport has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $4,083,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,433,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,728,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $4,083,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,433,549 shares in the company, valued at $109,728,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,222,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,458. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Matterport in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

