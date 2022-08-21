MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.18 million and $43,010.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001381 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,579.98 or 0.99984644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00049450 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00218042 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00137054 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00237009 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00053095 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004090 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005489 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

