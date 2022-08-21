Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Sold by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Maxeon Solar Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $172,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. 1,504,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.64% and a negative return on equity of 82.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

