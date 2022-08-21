Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $11.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. CICC Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 973,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 79,883 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 338,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 62,382 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,874,000 after buying an additional 1,036,962 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

