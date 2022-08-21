Memetic / PepeCoin Market Cap Reaches $945,924.02 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $945,924.02 and approximately $2,262.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00216305 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001666 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008440 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00464682 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.