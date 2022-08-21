Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $540,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 18.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Stories

