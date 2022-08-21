Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.8% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,135. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.78.

META stock traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.96. 26,240,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,168,602. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

