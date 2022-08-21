Metal Trading 14.1% Lower This Week (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Metal has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Metal coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00005771 BTC on exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $82.68 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,514.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00169094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003785 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00128016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032965 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

