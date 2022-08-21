Metaverse ETP (ETP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $68,429.00

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $3.28 million and $68,429.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001216 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,616,220 coins and its circulating supply is 80,616,122 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

