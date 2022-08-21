Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €10.90 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.90 ($11.12) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on B4B3. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($9.18) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.20) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of Metro stock opened at €7.75 ($7.91) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.40. Metro has a 12 month low of €6.75 ($6.89) and a 12 month high of €12.30 ($12.55). The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 million and a PE ratio of -24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.