Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Microsaic Systems shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 17,468,307 shares.

Microsaic Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £4.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.25.

Microsaic Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsaic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsaic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.