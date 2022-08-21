Microtuber (MCT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Microtuber (MCT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Microtuber coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Microtuber has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Microtuber has a market cap of $1.18 million and $30,885.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.96 or 0.07562750 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00156671 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00061067 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Microtuber Profile

Microtuber (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @1717token_300.

Buying and Selling Microtuber

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

