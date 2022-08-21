Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

