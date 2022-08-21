Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $344,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,115,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,760,000 after buying an additional 1,150,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,498,000 after buying an additional 56,366 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,888,000 after buying an additional 487,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,377,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,924,000 after buying an additional 191,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.80%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.