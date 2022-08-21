Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $413,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,662 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after buying an additional 190,435 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.5 %

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of EA opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average of $128.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,166 shares of company stock valued at $14,179,951. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

