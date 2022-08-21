Mina (MINA) Market Cap Reaches $463.47 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. Mina has a total market cap of $463.47 million and $14.28 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003380 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00774873 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 642,939,750 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Mina Coin Trading

