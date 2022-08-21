MinePlex (PLEX) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $96.31 million and $2.59 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00766428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,647,759 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog.

MinePlex Coin Trading

