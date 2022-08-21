MiniDOGE Price Down 15.6% This Week (MINIDOGE)

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, MiniDOGE has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MiniDOGE has a total market cap of $529,513.60 and approximately $15,862.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MiniDOGE alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000261 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023705 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00080172 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000488 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MiniDOGE Coin Profile

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge.

MiniDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place. MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiniDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiniDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MiniDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiniDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.