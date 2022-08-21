MOBOX Price Tops $0.66 on Major Exchanges (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One MOBOX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MOBOX has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. MOBOX has a market cap of $53.10 million and approximately $17.42 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

