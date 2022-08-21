Modex (MODEX) Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Modex (MODEX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Modex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Modex has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Modex has a market cap of $10.85 million and $1.23 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003752 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00127465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00096181 BTC.

Modex Profile

MODEX is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. The official message board for Modex is medium.com/@modex_tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Modex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modex using one of the exchanges listed above.

